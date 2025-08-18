Unleash Your Inner Artist, BC Arts Club Oil Painting Workshop

Are you interested in art? Do you want to have the chance to learn more and improve your skills? If so, Bellevue College Arts Club might be hosting the perfect event for you! This year, they will be hosting an oil painting workshop.

In Room A265 on Mondays and Wednesdays, you can express your creativity and learn about oil painting techniques through these workshops. The workshops will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Although this workshop specifically focuses on oil painting, BC Arts Club works with various other mediums as well. Members can work on photography, ceramics, painting or even musical performance. The club is also interested in creating an art show, which is a great way to show off your own artistic talents!

If you’re interested in visiting the workshop or joining the club, contact Yueqiang Chi at yueqiang.chi@bellevuecollege.edu with any questions.

You won’t regret taking up this opportunity to explore oil painting techniques and develop your skills!