Bellevue College’s New Waste Free Group

Waste Free BC is a Microsoft Teams group where students, faculty and staff can give, ask, borrow, lend and share items in an effort to save money and promote sustainability. The group includes two channels: one for state-owned items and one for personal items.

The program supports Bellevue College’s Climate Action Plan, a long-term strategy to reduce carbon emissions and overall environmental impact over the next 40 years. First completed in June 2010 by the college’s Environmental Advisory Committee, the plan is updated every five years. In introducing the 2024 update, President David May called it “another significant milestone” in the college’s commitment to sustainability, describing the plan as a roadmap for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fostering a campuswide culture of environmental responsibility through continued collaboration.

The Climate Action Plan is organized into seven major areas: energy and built environment, transportation, zero waste, culture and learning, natural systems, social equity and resilience.

To join Waste Free BC, participants must read the User Agreement and User Guide and agree to the terms by completing a Microsoft Form. After submitting the form, users will receive an email with a Teams group invitation link.

For questions, contact the Sustainability Office at sustainability@bellevuecollege.edu.