Support New Music at Bellevue Chamber Chorus’ Concert

The Bellevue Chamber Chorus is a local group that performs music of various genres, including classical, jazz and Broadway music. Founded in 1984, they often perform for the Bellevue and surrounding communities, providing a way to experience local arts and music. The artistic director currently leading the group, Ben Luedcke, brings his impressive music education and experience to the table.

Luedcke received his Bachelor’s in Music Education at the University of Wisconsin and taught at the University of Washington in the Musicology, Choral and English departments. In Wisconsin, he founded three chorus groups, such as the Madison Summer Choir, which he led from 2008 to 2018. Currently, in addition to being the artistic director for the Bellevue Chamber Chorus, he is the Minister of Music at Seattle First Baptist Church, the artistic director for Masterworks Choral Ensemble and getting his Doctorate of Musical Arts in choral conducting at the University of Washington.

The Bellevue Chamber Chorus itself has achieved various milestones, including performing at some of the most renowned venues in the world. They have performed at Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall and various other international venues.

This month, they have two performances right here in the Bellevue area, where they will present “Plus One: A Generation of Young Artists.” The performances will include music set for choir and solo instruments like cello and bass. Some works that will be performed are “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie,” originally by Lead Belly, Dan Forrest’s “The Sun Never Stays,” and “Four Pastorales” by Cecil Effinger.

The March 14 performance will take place at the First Congregational Church of Bellevue, and the March 15 performance will be at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Mercer Island. For both shows, tickets start at $5.49 for children under 13, $11.20 for students above 13, $16.30 for seniors, teachers and singers and $21.40 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online.

Don’t miss the chance to experience local talented musicians right here in the Bellevue area!