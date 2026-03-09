Bill Gates ‘Regrets’ Epstein Ties

At a recent staff town hall for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates addressed questions about his past relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The meeting came after newly released government documents in the Epstein Library revived public interest in the late Epstein’s network of powerful acquaintances.

Speaking to staff at the foundation, Gates reportedly apologized for his past association with Epstein and acknowledged that his actions had created problems for the organization. According to reports, he told employees that spending time with Epstein and bringing foundation executives into meetings with him was a “huge mistake.” Gates also said he regretted the attention the relationship had brought to the foundation’s work, which focuses heavily on global health and development.

During the discussion, Gates addressed other personal issues that had surfaced in the recently released files. He acknowledged having affairs with two Russian women during his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates, but claimed those relationships were unrelated to Epstein’s crimes. Gates told staff he had “done nothing illicit” and had never been involved with or aware of Epstein’s trafficking activities.

Bill Gates is now among seven others who were within Epstein’s network who were requested to testify before Congress regarding the ongoing investigation into Epstein’s crimes. The seven were given testimony dates ranging from April 16 to early June.

This public apology marks one of the most direct acknowledgments Gates has made about the controversy. In the past, he has said his meetings with Epstein were focused on philanthropy and fundraising for global health initiatives. He had already described the relationship as a mistake in earlier interviews, but the foundation meeting was notable because it included a direct apology to employees and a more candid discussion of the issue.

The renewed attention surrounding Gates is part of a broader wave of scrutiny following the release of millions of documents related to Epstein earlier this year. The files have revealed connections between Epstein and numerous business leaders, academics and politicians. In some cases, the documents have led to investigations or resignations from leadership positions as organizations try to distance themselves from the scandal.

Gates is not the first public figure to express regret about associating with Epstein. Other wealthy figures, such as financier Leon Black, have also previously said they “deeply regret” their relationships with him after public backlash and investigations.

The Epstein scandal continues to affect powerful institutions years after Epstein’s death. With even brief associations still drawing public scrutiny, this shows how damaging those connections can be for leaders and organizations alike.