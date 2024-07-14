Can’t Take the Heat? Safety Tips for Washington’s Recent Heat Index

As enjoyable as the clear skies, high sun and almost-perfect beach weather is, the recent summer heat has caused multiple heat advisories to be alarmed across Washington State in cities like Seattle, Tacoma, etc. These alarms are not to be taken lightly due to the risks of being exposed to heat for long periods of time. According to the World Health Organization, extreme heat stress can cause the following health hazards: Heat stroke, exacerbation of asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health issues, and other weather-related deaths (WHO, 2024).

Since the beginning of the season, the heat advisories encourage the public to take precautions against the higher temperatures. It is highly recommended to watch out for heat exhaustion and stroke symptoms:

Heat exhaustion includes feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, experiencing cool, pale, clammy skin, having a weak pulse and muscle cramps. Heat stroke includes a throbbing headache, no sweating, experiencing red, hot and dry skin, having a rapid and strong pulse and the possibility of losing consciousness.

It is important that we follow extreme heat safety precautions, so what should we do during extreme heat? The recommended advice was sourced from the American Red Cross and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.