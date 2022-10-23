College Cooking: the Perfect Breakfast Sandwich

When in college, quick and easy meals are a must. That doesn’t mean the meals can’t be delicious. This opened-faced sandwich is savory and spicy. Additionally, it is healthy and perfect for ovo-vegetarians.
Ingredients:
- 1 everything bagel
- ½ tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 small avocado or ½ of a large avocado (For reference, the avocado in the photo is large)
- 1 tbsp. Nando’s Peri Peri Garlic Sauce
Steps:
- Put the bagel in the toaster on medium low.
- With a frying pan, set the burner to high, put in the vegetable oil and make sure to move it around the pan.
- Check to see if the oil is hot enough. It should move easily around the pan. You can flick a little water in the oil to test it, and if it sizzles, it’s ready, but if the oil is a brown color, it’s too hot.
- After checking the oil, crack the two eggs into the pan and set the burner to low.
- Cover the pan and let the eggs cook. Check every few minutes and make sure the eggs aren’t sticking with a spatula.
- While the eggs and bagel are cooking, mash the avocado.
- After your eggs are cooked (photo for reference), take your eggs and put them on your bagel.
- On top of your eggs, you should put the mashed avocado.
- Take the Nando’s Peri Peri Garlic sauce and put it on the eggs and avocado.
- Enjoy your sandwich!