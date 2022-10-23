College Cooking: the Perfect Breakfast Sandwich

When in college, quick and easy meals are a must. That doesn’t mean the meals can’t be delicious. This opened-faced sandwich is savory and spicy. Additionally, it is healthy and perfect for ovo-vegetarians.

Ingredients:

1 everything bagel

½ tbsp. vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 small avocado or ½ of a large avocado (For reference, the avocado in the photo is large)

1 tbsp. Nando’s Peri Peri Garlic Sauce

Steps:

Put the bagel in the toaster on medium low. With a frying pan, set the burner to high, put in the vegetable oil and make sure to move it around the pan. Check to see if the oil is hot enough. It should move easily around the pan. You can flick a little water in the oil to test it, and if it sizzles, it’s ready, but if the oil is a brown color, it’s too hot. After checking the oil, crack the two eggs into the pan and set the burner to low. Cover the pan and let the eggs cook. Check every few minutes and make sure the eggs aren’t sticking with a spatula. While the eggs and bagel are cooking, mash the avocado. After your eggs are cooked (photo for reference), take your eggs and put them on your bagel. On top of your eggs, you should put the mashed avocado. Take the Nando’s Peri Peri Garlic sauce and put it on the eggs and avocado. Enjoy your sandwich!