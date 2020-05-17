Counseling and advising services being offered remotely

The Bellevue College campus has been closed for the spring quarter due to COVID-19, and all counseling and academic advising services are now being offered remotely.

Since March 18, the BC Counseling Center has been conducting mental health counseling sessions via the internet or phone. You can schedule an appointment here by completing the “Mental Health Counseling Appointment Request” and “Intake/Demographics” forms, and the Counseling Center staff will contact you within 1-2 business days to confirm the appointment.

However, if you’re dealing with an immediate crisis, it’s advised to contact the King County 24-hour crisis line at 206-461-2222 (this is the website) or the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Academic Advising is also serving students remotely over the phone or via Microsoft Teams. If you have questions regarding whether or not a class counts towards your program, adding or dropping your classes, college deadlines, etc., you can submit an online ticket or call (425)-564-2212 and leave your phone number for a call back at any time.

Free online tutoring services are also available with the Academic Success Center through the eTutoring Consortium for all Bellevue College students. You can book an online, 30-minute, one-on-one session for over 40 subjects, including BA 240, Chemistry, CS (up to 211), Engineering and Physics. The ASC is also offering online workshops focused on reading and writing, which you can find the schedule for here. If you have any questions, you can contact the ASC at asc@bellevuecollege.edu or (425)-564-2200.