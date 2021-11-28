ctcLink: Winter Quarter Registration

With Winter quarter registration coming up soon, Bellevue College has noticed a significant decrease in enrollments at Bellevue College for both new and returning students. While they work on initiatives to attract more students, there are multiple things for current students to know before completing registration as a returning student.

Because of the shift to ctcLink, the whole registration process has received a major and much-needed overhaul. Firstly, make sure that you have activated your ctcLink student account. This is a vital first step before you can do anything with the new ctcLink system. To activate your account, follow this link and choose “Activate Your Account.” For more information, be sure to check out our article.

If you have further questions about ctcLink, account activation, registration, or more, a plethora of resources is at your fingertips! Self-help tutorials, the ctcLink for Students website, and student support hours run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. You are welcome to join through this Zoom link.

Another major change that has come from the swap to ctcLink is the temporary unavailability of the Nelnet payment option. If you are a student who previously used this service, accommodations and adjustments have been made. They are as follows:

For students who register for Winter classes between Nov. 29 and Dec. 10: Pay 30 percent of the tuition due by Dec. 21

For example: If your tuition is $1500, you must pay $450

The remaining balance is due by Jan. 12 For students who register for Winter classes between Dec. 11 and Jan. 2: Pay 30 percent of the tuition due by Jan. 3, or sign up for the payment plan if available

The remaining balance is due by Jan. 12 Students who register on or after Jan. 3 must pay their tuition in full or sign up for the Nelnet payment plan. Any remaining balance due for students who made at least a 30 percent down payment prior to Jan. 3 must be paid in full by Jan. 12.

In addition, if you are a financial aid recipient who filled out a financial aid file before Sept. 17 or have an active award for Winter quarter, you will be held in the classes you are registered for. No payment is due until the Financial Aid Office processes your file. For more information and updates on your file, pay attention to the Student Financial Aid Portal.

Once again, during this transition, many systems and services may be unavailable or in flux. Be sure to pay attention to your Bellevue College email. If you have questions, concerns, or need help in any way, do not hesitate to reach out to the metaphorical army of support people and resources at our disposal.