Dr. Jorge de la Torre Selected as BC’s New Vice President of Administrative Services

Dr. Jorge de la Torre // Bellevue College

After a gradual selection process, BC President David May welcomes Dr. Jorge de la Torre as the school’s next vice president of administrative services. Dr. de la Torre assumed his new role on July 16.

Prior to becoming the vice president of administrative services, Dr. de la Torre served as the Vice President of Student Engagement and Support at Edmonds College. In addition to working in student engagement, he also served as the special assistant to the president at Edmonds College.

During his stint at Edmonds, Dr. de la Torre supervised several departments, ranging from the school’s athletics to childcare. He has also led multiple projects and initiatives at Edmonds, with the goal of diversity and inclusion in mind. Furthermore, he’s had involvement inside the State’s Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC), working on projects such as the RFP Government Bidding Process on SBCTC’s Major Projects Scoring Panel.

According to President May’s letter to the BC Community, he stated that de la Torre’s extensive work in educational leadership, his role in the SBCTC, and his skillful ability to explore difficult operational issues,“uniquely positions him to contribute to Bellevue College’s mission and vision.”

Several of Dr. de la Torre’s achievements at Edmonds include:

Assisting in the establishment of the Triton Student Resource Hub, home to the College’s food pantry.

Led the College’s partnership with Snohomish County Legal Services to allow students to have free legal services.

Served as the College’s tribal liaison officer

As he begins his new role, Dr. de la Torre will have complete supervision over the school’s Administrative Services, including campus operations, finance and auxiliary services, public records, public safety, and much more. He will also serve as BC’s financial manager, which includes tasks such as managing the development of budgets and contract approval. In addition to his extensive role, he will also be in charge of collaborating with work groups leading industrial plants and capital projects.