Eviction crisis looms while homelessness on the rise in King County

The eviction moratorium extended last month (for the second time) by Governor Inslee will expire on Aug. 1. The moratorium protects tenants from evictions for non-payment, from rent increases, from late and/or partial fees. This, however, doesn’t “forgive” their rent (as the viral graffiti pleads). It just post-pones their due date to Aug. 1. And, for those who have been unable to pay, debts are accumulating. Starting on Aug. 2, landlords will be allowed to send a notice to pay or leave if the due sum isn’t paid. Considering that 37 percent of Washington residents rent some form of housing and that 45.3 percent of renters in the famously expensive Seattle area spend more than 30 percent of their earnings on housing, we can’t but expect further damage to Washington’s homelessness crisis. According to theStranger, 50,000 renters might be evicted once the ban expires.

While we must acknowledge that the unemployment rates have decreased from 14.7 percent in April to 11.1 percent in June, we should also take into consideration that WA has had a severe homelessness crisis for years, even with significantly lower unemployment rates (which, in February, were at 3.5 percent), in part because of rising housing costs. King County’s 2020 Point-In-Time revealed that on the night of Jan. 23, there were 11,551 homeless individuals, a number that surpassed 2019’s population by five percent. Among them, 5,578 were unsheltered. It is also important to note that homelessness is a symptom of systemic racism. Communities of color disproportionally represent the state’s homeless population: the Point-In-Time survey shows that 15 percent of the people located were Native American/Alaska Native, 25 percent were Black, and 15 percent were Latinx. Respectively, they represent one, seven and ten percent of King County’s population respectively. Research conducted by the UW Evictions Project has shown that, between 2004 and 2017, 1 in 11 black King County residents were evicted, while only one white resident out of 100 was evicted, suggesting that non-white people are potentially the most vulnerable to the upcoming wave of evictions.

The economy is still trying to recover from the COVID hit. The future doesn’t look too bright for Washingtonians, as 1,087 new cases were recorded on July 6, beating the “old” record (from July 2) of 716 cases. We are getting farther from flattening the curve, and closer to an eviction catastrophe. Because of the vertiginous increase of COVID cases, the economy risks to be closed once again, with thousands of businesses at risk of closing for good, many of which being the primary source of income for low-wage tenants. Only one stimulus check has been sent out (with tens of thousands of WA residents still waiting), and a second one has been recently announced, but dates are still uncertain. For many, the check won’t arrive soon enough, nor be enough for housing and basic expenses, even with the unemployment check of $600.

Whereas the moratorium is protecting renters from homelessness and COVID, independent property owners who make a living out of rent find themselves in a critical situation. The moratorium suggests developing payment solutions with their tenants. Still, these accommodations might be insufficient for landlords to pay bills and basic needs. Again, just like rent, missed mortgage payments are postponed, not forgiven.

Of the $365 million of funding announced by Inslee on June 30, $100 million have been devoted to low-income renters at risk of homelessness, with checks that will be directly sent to landlords, but the sum might not be enough.