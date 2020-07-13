College cooking: ice cream

This ice cream is one of my favorite summer treats. Not only is it so easy to make, but it is also one of the best non-dairy versions out there (I may be biased). Any frozen fruit can be used leading to an endless possibility for flavor. and with the help of the coconut milk it will still have that ice cream texture.

When making this be sure to use coconut milk that comes in a can and is the full fat kind. This will ensure that the ice cream is super creamy and adds even more flavor. You’ll want to chill the coconut cream before you start making this recipe; overnight is best but at the very least put it in the freezer for 30-45 minutes. Though, be careful and don’t forget the cans in the freezer. If you do not like coconut you can use any other non-dairy alternative, just know that the texture will likely resemble more of a sorbet instead. This is because other non-dairy alternatives have a lower fat content than coconut when compared to dairy milk.

Ingredients:

1 ½ – 2 lbs. of frozen blueberries

27 oz of canned full fat coconut milk

¾ cup sugar

Tools

Blender or food processer

Steps