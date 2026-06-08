Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling in Seattle

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, I had the pleasure of attending the Extreme Dwarf Wrestling show at LTD Bar and Grill in Seattle with friends. As a note to readers, I will occasionally use the term “midget” in this article only when directly referring to stage names used by the performers themselves. Outside of those names, the term is considered offensive and should generally be avoided. The preferred term is “little people.”

The venue provided food and drinks at the bar, and its atmosphere proved to be an exciting setting for the event. Outside, a specially-sized wrestling ring had been set up to accommodate the performers, creating an intimate atmosphere that allowed a crowd of approximately 200 people to stay close to the action.

Throughout the night, I watched wrestlers performing under the names Doggy, Superman, Rey Sable, Micro Angel, Meatball, King Midget and Mini Abismo, who entered the event as the reigning champion.

The first match featured Doggy versus Superman, with Rey Sable serving as referee. Doggy emerged victorious after an entertaining contest. One of the highlights of the match was a tribute to a famous moment involving WWE star Rey Mysterio, as Superman attempted to remove Doggy’s mask during the bout.

The second match featured Micro Angel against Meatball, once again officiated by Rey Sable. Meatball quickly became one of the most memorable personalities of the evening, as he made his entrance to the song, “La Negra Catalina” by Fito Olivares Y Su Grupo. His character name matched his round appearance, and he received plenty of reactions from the crowd, who loved to scream, “Meatball!”

The third match was contested between King Midget and Rey Sable, with Micro Angel acting as referee. Throughout the match, King Midget occasionally directed his rage toward the referee, even hitting him with a yellow “Caution: Wet Floor” sign. The match concluded with King Midget securing the victory after an impressive move from the top rope, landing onto Rey Sable.

The evening concluded with a championship match involving Mini Abismo, the reigning champion, who was easily recognizable by his white face paint and black-painted lips. Meatball initially challenged for the title, but the match soon erupted into chaos as all of the other wrestlers entered the ring and attempted to claim the championship for themselves. At one point, the wrestlers teamed up to eliminate Meatball by collectively attacking him and forcing him out of the ring. In the end, Superman emerged and captured the championship belt.

Celine Mikelsen via The Watchdog | The Watchdog reporter Celine Mikelsen (back center, left) with EDW wrestlers and her friends

Overall, the event provided an entertaining blend of athleticism, comedy and audience interaction. The performers demonstrated impressive wrestling skills while maintaining engaging characters that kept the crowd invested through the evening. Beyond the entertainment, the event also served as a celebration of people with dwarfism, giving the wrestlers an opportunity to be the stars of the show and be recognized for their talent and charisma. For anyone looking for a unique live entertainment experience in Seattle, Extreme Dwarf Wrestling offers an unforgettable show.