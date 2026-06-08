What to Watch – TV This Summer

Whether you have Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ or something else, there are plenty of shows to keep you entertained through to September.

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At times, you may sense a lack of watchable television online, but the reality is far from it. With the vast amount of titles to pick from these days, anybody’s binge list can have the perfect mixture of new and classic shows to watch. Here are several TV shows to kickstart the season.

Netflix

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” – Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) is a high school senior who takes up a local cold case for a high school project. Her research sends her down a rabbit hole of clues, dead ends and twists that mold her journey as an emerging detective. Based on Holly Jackson’s novel of the same name, the show’s second season premiered on May 27, 2026.

“The Wonderfools” – Four misfits in Haesong City manage to gain superhuman abilities. Together, they must learn to use their powers, where to employ them, and how to navigate this new chapter in their lives. Threats to their city only accelerate their comical adventure. Widely acclaimed and feel-good, the show premiered on May 15, 2026.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” – Where civilization has harnessed the powers of earth, water, fire, and air, Aang must learn all four elements to bring balance to the world. As the sole survivor of the Air Nomads’ genocide, Aang’s journey will determine whether other societies will suffer a similar fate. Having premiered on Feb. 21, 2005, “Avatar” is a cartoon classic whose upcoming sequel film on Paramount+ continues to make the show relevant.

“Reply: 1988” – Five families in Ssangmundong, Seoul, navigate life as one unit. The neighborhood’s teens learn life’s valuable lessons and find love while their hardworking parents come to terms with the hardships of adulthood. Having premiered on Nov. 5, 2015, this show is universally acclaimed for balancing well-timed humor, impactful dialogue, meaningful lessons, satisfying character arcs and an unbeatable retro vibe.

HBO Max

“The Pitt” – Following the lives of a Pittsburgh hospital’s medical staff, audiences witness a heartfelt cast of characters navigate saving lives, personal relationships and their peace of mind. Acclaimed for its realistic depiction of medical procedures and medical work-life, “The Pitt”’s second season debuted on Jan. 8, 2026, to high praise.

“Smiling Friends” – In a world of whimsy and wonder, five friends run a local business dedicated to making clients smile. Despite the simple job description, its members face unforeseen hurdles as they tackle adventure after adventure. Unparalleled in its nonsensical plotlines, wacky creatures and (very) colorful cast, “Smiling Friends” aired its final two episodes on April 12, 2026.

“The Penguin” – Following the events of 2021’s “The Batman,” Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) takes advantage of Gotham City’s chaos to climb the ranks of the criminal underworld. Employing unlikely allies, audiences take a glimpse into the mature and gritty backstory of one of DC’s most iconic villains. Having premiered on Sept.19, 2024, “The Penguin”’s story will continue in 2027’s Batman sequel.

“Band of Brothers” – Based on the real undertakings of American veterans, the show centers on Easy Company’s feats during World War II. Produced by the minds behind “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), the show delivers accurate depictions of battles, combat and the struggles of the greatest war in history. Released on Sept. 9, 2001, “Band of Brothers” remains today a cornerstone of historical drama.

Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again” – Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) pursues a double life as New York’s star lawyer and the vigilante known as Daredevil. Whether he pursues law or justice, one thing is clear: he must defeat Wilson Fisk, the notorious Kingpin. A continuation of the original “Daredevil” show, “Born Again”’s second season debuted on March 24, 2026, as it remains one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most consistent and entertaining series.

“X-Men ‘97” – Continuing the story of 1992’s “X-Men: The Animated Series,” audiences follow the world’s favorite band of mutants as they face new threats. From the genocidal Sentinels to the multi-powered Apocalypse, the team’s members work to face every foe. Perfect for newcomers and those who grew up with the original series, “X-Men ‘97” will continue on July 1, 2026, with its second season.

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is a ruthless bounty hunter with a lot of heart. Though his livelihood revolved around money and killing, the discovery of a force-sensitive child named Grogu leads the Mandalorian to face a greater evil: the Empire. The frontrunner of modern Star Wars television, “The Mandalorian” originally aired on Nov.12, 2019, and recently received a sequel film on May 22, 2026, titled “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

“Andor” – Preceding the events of “Rogue One” (2016), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) makes a life-threatening decision that puts him on the run from the Empire. His self-serving ideals are warped when he is mixed into a greater scheme that will serve as the seeds of the Rebellion. Released on Sept. 21, 2022, “Andor”’s mature, political-thriller theming and masterful dialogue make it the most grounded and arguably best piece of Star Wars media Disney has produced.

Hulu

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball” – Gumball the cat and his fish brother Darwin continue their wild shenanigans in the fictional town of Elmore, California. A continuation of the cartoon classic “The Amazing World of Gumball” (2011), the show maintains its predecessor’s iconic humor and furthers the stories of its lovable cast of characters. Originally debuting on July 28, 2025, audiences can expect more laughs from Gumball and Darwin as the show continues airing new seasons.

“The Rookie” – John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is a middle-aged man with dreams of being a cop. After foiling a robbery incidentally, Nolan experiences a spiritual rebirth that drives him to join the ranks of the LAPD. As the department’s oldest rookie, Nolan must persevere through emergencies and disasters to prove himself and protect his fellow officers. With its sixth season premiering on Jan. 6, 2026, “The Rookie” continues to uphold itself as one of Gen Z’s most popular shows on air.

“The Bear” – After his brother commits suicide, Carmy Berzatto moves back to Chicago to help run his family’s restaurant. Leaving behind his Michelin chef life, Berzatto must resurrect his new business amidst mounting debts, troublesome staff and significant personal trauma stemming from his family. With its fifth and final season airing on June 25, 2026, “The Bear” is set to wrap up its widely lauded storyline once and for all.

“Spy x Family” – Created out of necessity, a family of three forges a life together. However, each member of this “family” possesses a secret nature. The father is a masterful spy under a false alias. The mother is a cunning assassin, using her marriage as a means of escape from her personal life. Their adopted daughter possesses telepathic abilities, allowing her to see through both of her parents’ deceptions. Based on Tatsuya Endo’s manga of the same name, the comical show premiered on October 1st, 2022, and is ongoing.

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Whether you have an account for Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Crunchyroll or otherwise, there is a plethora of shows to pick from and enjoy. While it is easy to feel backed into looking solely at what’s popular, taking time to find a show that fits your individual tastes is the key to making the most of your summer binges.