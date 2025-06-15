Goodbye, Goodbye, Goodbye: Transitions and Changes

As commencement nears and students prepare to walk across the stage, the shift on campus has been hard to ignore. For some, it’s the end of their time at Bellevue College entirely. For others, it’s not exactly an ending, but it is a goodbye.

Not everyone leaving this wonderful institution is graduating. Some are transferring. Others are relocating for work, family, or new beginnings not defined by a diploma. But all of us, in different ways, are experiencing a transition. And in that transition, there’s something worth pausing on to reflect and acknowledge.

Community college is a unique place. It brings together people from all walks of life–students returning after years away, first-generation, single parents, full-time workers, and lifelong learners. It’s been a space that holds second chances and first steps for our careers.

There’s the excitement, of course – new schools, new programs, and new possibilities. But there’s also a very real sense of loss. Saying goodbyes to classmates who became friends, professors who became mentors, and routines that grounded us.

As we step forward into this next season, I encourage each of us to reflect on what we’ve learned – not just in class, but about ourselves. Pat yourself on the back for how far you’ve come. Then, take a moment to prepare for what’s ahead. How will your lifestyle adapt to this next chapter? What routines and habits will help you stay grounded? How will you respond when the unexpected arises?

This next chapter – whatever it looks like – is also an opportunity to invest in your personal and professional growth. Now is the time to explore what development really means to you! That might look like refining your study habits, attending networking events, or joining clubs and organizations that align with your interests.

Transitions aren’t always smooth, but they are signs of growth and self-discovery. And this one, whether marked by a cap and gown or a quieter move, is a testament to the discipline it takes to evolve and move forward.

To all who are leaving, your time here mattered. And what comes next is something you’re more ready for than you may think. Don’t forget, the dreams you have were put in your heart for a reason.