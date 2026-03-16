Holi Celebrations in Bellevue: How to Celebrate the Festival of Colors

Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colors,” is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to represent the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, in India, it is celebrated over the course of two days. On the first day, called Holika Dahan, people have bonfires that symbolize good defeating evil. The second day is called Rangwali Holi, where everyone comes together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of spring. People meet up to play with water guns and throw colored powder, called gulal, at each other. Over the years, Holi celebrations have spread across the world, and people of all nationalities and religions enjoy the colorful festivities.

Although Holi this year was on March 3, celebrations are continuing in Bellevue. On Saturday, March 21, the Cultural Heritage Association of Indians, also known as CHAI, will host a Holi Fest at Bothell Landing Park. CHAI is a nonprofit organization that shares Indian culture with the local community and hosts many events a year that are often free to the public, such as this Holi event!

The event will begin at noon and will feature a variety of activities to explore Indian culture and celebrate. A live DJ will be on site to get visitors dancing, playing a mix of Bollywood and global fusion beats. There will also be cultural dance performances, as well as various local food vendors selling Indian food. Local businesses will also be running booths, so visitors have the opportunity to purchase Indian jewelry and clothing, or just learn more about the community.

All the colors at the celebration will be organic, eco-friendly and safe for people of all ages, so everyone can enjoy it. They will be available for purchase at the event, but entry for the celebration itself is free.

Whether you want to experience a new culture, try new foods or just have a fun and colorful experience, make sure to check out this local Holi celebration!