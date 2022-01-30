How to Get Cheaper Tickets for Seattle Events

In Seattle, there are always events going on, but they are not always affordable to students. Many companies and venues have found ways to give discounts.

TodayTix partners with many venues around the world and in Seattle such as the 5th Avenue Theater, the Seattle Repertory Theater, and many others. It is completely free to sign up, just requiring an email. Right now, they are offering discounted tickets to in-person shows such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer,” as well as virtual shows like “Addressless.” For shows in-person, they address what the COVID-19 safety protocols will be for each venue.

TeenTix is offered to those 13-19 years old who can sign up for free and get tickets to five-dollar, day-of events spanning from Seattle to Tacoma. When looking at the events calendar, there are many events offered daily, both in-person and online. Most of the focus is on activities in the arts, be it film, galleries, or other events.

SeattleRep is a theater that collaborates with artists for diverse and enhancing performances. For current students, single tickets to shows are $18 when you present a student ID when picking up tickets. You can sign up or proceed as a guest and still get the discount. This month, they are putting on “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer,” and next month will be “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

Campus Club by the Seattle Symphony is a great way for students to experience classical music and has two options when signing up. The first option is the free Campus Club membership where you pay $12 for a seat to a show. However, the Campus Club Premier membership offers a $30 one-time fee where each $12 ticket is accompanied by a free second ticket at each performance. By looking at the club campus page, you can see what shows are included in the discount. A current student ID is required.

The Pacific Northwest Ballet offers rush tickets to students, which are purchased on the day of the show by calling or visiting McChaw Hall or Phelps Center. Simply show either a student ID, form of enrollment, class schedule, or report card. The upcoming shows include “Romeo and Juliet,” “Plot Points” and many others.

The Seattle Opera offers rush tickets that are sold entirely in-person an hour prior to the performance and offers one ticket per student ID. By checking the calendar, you can see the monthly events. Currently, they are putting on “Orpheus and Eurydice.”

The Village Theater in Issaquah and Everett offers student rush and section B rush tickets which can be purchased at the box office one hour prior to a show. The student rush tickets are 50 percent off and are one ticket per student ID. The section B rush tickets are $20 and are limited to two tickets per person present. In Issaquah, they are currently putting on “Songs for a New World” and in Everett, “I’m Doing This.”

Through Bellevue College, the school puts on events such as outdoor winter events where you pay five dollars to register. They also have many other discounts at local businesses including zoos, movie theaters and museums.