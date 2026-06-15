Instagram Account Highlights BC Admin Issues

On June 6, an Instagram account was created with the username @bellevuecollegecommunityaction. The account is public, and follows a number of student clubs and other BC-associated accounts, both professional and social.

This account posted an infographic carousel as its first post, calling the staff and students of BC to action against the multimillion-dollar budget cuts occurring due to a statewide budget shortfall. The post utilizes information sent out in an email that was sent to staff and faculty on March 10, 2026, listing programs at BC that may potentially be eliminated or combined, as well as providing ways for students to get involved. There was a second post on June 10 that encouraged interested viewers to join the BC Faculty Union for an upcoming Board of Trustees meeting with date, time and location included.

The account’s biography includes a link to Bellevue College Association for Higher Education’s Campus Action page, which reflects the same two posts seen on the Instagram account, as well as providing dates for other upcoming events.

Students who are interested in learning more about the budget can access meeting recordings and prior budget-related communications at the President’s Office SharePoint.