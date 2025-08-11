Jorge de la Torre as Acting VP of Institutional Advancement

Ever since Aug. 1, 2025, Dr. Jorge de la Torre has been serving as the Acting Vice President of Institutional Advancement, while also continuing to serve as Vice President of Administrative Services.

An email sent from Dr. David May, the President of Bellevue College, notified the student body about this recent change. According to Dr. May’s email, “His leadership, experience, and familiarity with many Institutional Advancement-adjacent functions, such as Finance, Contracts, Purchasing, Public Safety, and Food Services and Events, make him well-positioned to provide steady oversight during this transitional period.”

On July 31, 2025, the Interim Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Michele Lahti, concluded her work, and many have expressed gratitude towards her work in the college. One Bellevue College student mentions, “As a student who has spent the last year at Bellevue College, Dr. Michele Lahti’s work at Bellevue College has been great. I’m excited to see what plans Dr. Jorge de la Torre has for us.”

Currently, while Dr. Jorge de la Torre is the Acting Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Bellevue College is still searching for someone to fill that position permanently. Look here for more information.