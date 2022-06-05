KCLS to Host Events for Pride Month

We have officially entered the month of June, dubbed LGBT Pride month! To celebrate, the King County Library System is putting on some pride-centered events.

All of these events are online and available to everyone. First up is “Meet the Author: Kyle Lukoff” on June 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. He will talk about his life, writing process and books, including the Stonewall Award and Newbery Honoree, “Too Bright to See;” A middle-grade book about a transgender boy named Bug and his struggles during the summer before middle school begins. He will also discuss his most recent release, “Different Kinds of Fruit,” which follows 6th-grader Annabelle Blake as she makes friends with the new girl Bailey, and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

Next is “Author Voices with Da’Shaun Harrison” on June 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. He will talk about his book “Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.” According to the book publisher’s site, the book explores the “Intersections of Blackness, gender, fatness, health and the violence of policing.”

Lastly, “Meet the Author: Lev AC Rosen” will be held on June 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. He will discuss his books “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)” and “Camp.” “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)” follows Jack, a queer and sexually active teenager, who writes a teenage sex advice column. He starts to get creepy, threatening love letters and he and his friends decide they must uncover the stalker before things get dangerous. “Camp” follows 16-year-old Randall “Del” at a summer camp for LGBTQ+ teenagers as he tries to get a boy named Hudson to fall for him.