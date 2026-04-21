Kris Jenner, China’s New Fortune Charm

Scroll through Instagram Reels or Chinese social media lately, and you might notice an unexpected figure popping up in edits, memes, and comment sections; Kris Jenner. Somehow, the Kardashian-Jenner “Momager” has been reimagined as a kind of digital good-luck charm, and even a “queen mother” figure.

The trend has taken off through short-form video edits, where clips of Jenner- often poised, calm and slightly amused are paired with captions implying that her presence brings wealth, success or protection. Users will comment things like “Kris Jenner please bless me” or insert her image before big life events, half-jokingly treating her as a symbol of fortune. On Chinese platforms like Douyin (their version of TikTok), the idea has evolved further, blending humor with cultural symbolism.

Part of this comes from Kris Jenner’s real-life image. As the mastermind behind the Kardashian empire, she represents strategic thinking, financial success and control. Online, that has translated into a “manifestation icon”- someone who doesn’t just have wealth but knows how to create it. In exaggerated meme culture, she has become less of a person and more of a symbol.

In Chinese media, Kris Jenner is also compared to historical figures like Empress Dowager Cixi, and is sometimes framed as a modern-day empress, as she is a powerful matriarch focused on guiding a “family dynasty”. The parallels being drawn, strong maternal authority, influence over a powerful “court” (her children) and an aura of control make the comparison feel oddly fitting.

The “queen mother” label plays into a broader internet fascination with powerful older women who command respect without needing to be center stage. Kris Jenner fits that archetype perfectly as she’s not the main celebrity attraction but the one making everything happen. It will be interesting to see how this continues to evolve as a trend and influences celebrity culture.