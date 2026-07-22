McGregor’s UFC Return Ends in Heartbreak After 69-Second Loss to Holloway

After nearly five years away from the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return came to a devastating end Saturday night, July 11, at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

McGregor faced former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a rematch more than a decade after their first meeting in 2013. Fans packed T-Mobile Arena hoping to witness the return of one of the UFC’s biggest stars, but the bout lasted just 69 seconds before disaster struck.

Early in the opening round, McGregor threw a powerful switch kick toward Holloway’s body. To accurately describe his injury, as his left leg snapped toward Holloway, he landed awkwardly on his right leg and visibly buckled beneath him. McGregor attempted to fight through the injury but his movement was immediately compromised. Unable to continue, he was stopped by Holloway via technical knockout after the Hawaiian fighter capitalized with a barrage of strikes. The official result was a first-round TKO at 1:09 due to McGregor’s knee injury.

The loss marked McGregor’s first UFC appearance since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier. Saturday’s fight was expected to signal a fresh start following years of injuries, inactivity and setbacks. Instead, questions about the former two-division champion’s future only intensified.

Despite the disappointing outcome, McGregor has remained optimistic in the days following the event. He announced that surgery would be the next step and expressed his intention to recover and complete the final fight remaining on his UFC contract.

For Holloway, the victory further strengthened his position among the UFC’s elite lightweights. Although the finish came under unfortunate circumstances, Holloway earned another marquee win over one of mixed martial arts’ most recognizable names.

While McGregor’s comeback did not unfold the way fans had hoped, his determination to return once again suggests that the story of “The Notorious” may not be over just yet.