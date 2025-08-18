Meet BC’s New Director of Student Care and Community Standards: Kaitlyn Vallance

Bellevue College is thrilled to welcome Kaitlyn Vallance (they/them) as Director of Student Care and Community Standards. As the new lead student conduct officer and Chair of the BC Care Team, Vallance has many plans for the college to be seen as the Fall Quarter begins.

Vallance is joining Bellevue College with nearly a decade of employment experience from both Seattle University and the University of Puget Sound. Formerly an Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Cornish College of the Arts, Vallance worked in crisis management, case management, and Title IX coordination.

Prior to a career in higher education, Vallance earned their master’s degree in student development administration from Seattle University. They also received double bachelor’s degrees in History and English Language/Literature from the University of Puget Sound, along with a minor in Gender and Queer Studies.

Vallance describes themselves as proficient in evaluating individual needs, writing curated education plans and adept at working with all departments to care for crisis-experiencing students. A person who can compassionately communicate with students and decipher challenges is what Vallance strives to be.

According to Vallance’s Student Development Administration Portfolio, they state, “My mission statement illustrates my commitment to working alongside students and empowering them through critically reflecting on what they are expressing when sharing their lived experiences.”

Kaitlyn Vallance is an excellent fit for Bellevue College, and we are excited to welcome them to the community. If you are a student in crisis, Vallance will be a trusted guide to seek help from.