New Horizons: Introducing the Modernized BC Planetarium

Bellevue College has begun reconstructing its campus grounds, continuing to work for most of the school year. Still, one of the major upgrades of the campus facilities is the B-Building’s Willard Geer Planetarium.

Prior to its current upgrades, the planetarium’s projector and system were outdated for over 2 decades. It would mean that current astronomy events and developments were difficult to present to students on the big screen. With the new projectors, the astronomical experience for students and professors has skyrocketed to a new level of learning.

The Watchdog staff was able to interview Professor Joel Lamb of the Astronomy Department, who showcased the upgraded Planetarium and discussed not only the changes of its technological aspects, but also how it has changed the overall viewing experience.

Want to attend a showcase? Here’s how:

BC students currently enrolled in Astronomy classes are not the only ones who get to enjoy the new planetarium; BC clubs, school classes and small groups can request a planetarium show in the near future. Included is the Science and Math Institute’s developing program: Community Partnership Opportunities. This allows education or community organizations to sponsor a special event at the planetarium for STEM student groups. The interest form will be available on the Science and Math Institute page with further scheduling information.