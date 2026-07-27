Rain Barrels and Rain Gardens: Sprucing Up Community and Home Spaces by Helping the Environment

Summer is in bloom, and the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest are being appreciated by the public. Whether you’re spending time at state parks, on mountain-side hikes, or even in your own backyard, a Washington summer is not complete without nature. One of the best and most bang-for-your-buck ways to get involved with the environment around you is by installing a water barrel or rain garden, for free or at discount.

First of all, what is a water barrel or rain garden, and why should you want one?

Regardless of whether you are an avid gardener, or just want to keep your lawn healthy and green, you might want to consider installing a water barrel or building a rain garden.

Water barrels harvest rain water, which you can then use to water your plants or create a rain garden. This includes roof storm-water run-off. They help you optimize naturally available resources while also preventing the pollution of local streams and bodies of water from run-off pollution.

Rain gardens similarly help manage stormwater runoff. These are depressed plantations under your downspouts where rainwater is collected by the plants.

When too much stormwater run-off flows over urban surfaces or enters underground sewage pipe systems, the polluted water can enter our lakes, rivers and the Puget Sound. These practices help prevent that and simultaneously make our spaces greener.

Homeowners, businesses and non-profits may apply to cover most of or all of the installment costs from the government.

RainWise is a program through the partnership of King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). Their rebates can cover up to 100% of the cost of building rain gardens and cisterns on eligible properties in the Seattle area.

To successfully collect a rebate from RainWise, check their map to see if your property is in a qualified location, where water from your roof is entering the sewer system. After your property is confirmed to be eligible, work with a contractor to consider if your property can support a rain garden or water cistern.

Educational institutions, tribes, non-profits, cities and counties and special purpose districts in King County can apply for Green Stormwater Infrastructure Mini Grants.

The grant is eligible for rain gardens, depave projects, grattix (aboveground rain garden boxes), cisterns and green roofs.

Any request for the Green Stormwater Infrastructure Mini Grant must demonstrate community engagement, education, outreach, pollution prevention or green stormwater infrastructure etc. For homeowners, the following Green Stormwater Incentive programs are provided for technical assistance, rebates, reimbursements and grants.

Stewardship Partners offers a comprehensive list of programs for homeowners who are within and outside of King County, in areas as far as Port Angeles.

Doing your part can mean something small, like planting native plants under your downspouts, or something big, like installing rain cisterns and building community outreach programs. Interacting with and thinking about ways to improve the environment around you is a sure-fire way to be an involved and concerned citizen.