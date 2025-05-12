Reach For The All-Stars: Our BC Pride Through Sports

Bellevue College has invested in an athletic program that brings in success and opportunities for many aspiring athletes. From a beloved booster club to state-of-the-art facilities, the community strives to train the best. As a result, this has produced dozens of all-star athletes who gave outstanding performances both physically and academic during the 2025 Winter Quarter.

Apart from that, individual athletes have shown promise through their performance at events and competitions

Jaclyn Yoo represents Bellevue College’s women’s golf team, earning the All-NWAC (Northwest Athletic Conference) First Team Honors. Kate Sabarillo followed with Second Team Honors. Accompanied by the BC men’s golfers, Isaac Elaimy and Saum Sabetian have also been named to the NWAC All-League team.

On the NWAC Sports website, Saum Sebastian and Men’s Tennis Representative, Ryan Gavino, have been featured in NWAC Athletes of the Week from April 21 to 27.

Saum Sebastian on M-Golf NWAC Athletes of the Week

Apart from Gavino being an astounding athlete, both Men’s and Women’s Tennis have been outstanding throughout the championship. The Men’s Tennis team has successfully won another NWAC Tennis Championship, continuing their seventh-straight title streak. Despite not winning the women’s league, the Bellevue College women’s tennis team was still able to snag fourth place at the overall championship.

2025 NWAC Champions Men’s Tennis. BC Athletics / Rick May Photography

The NWAC is not yet over for other sports, such as Baseball. Until the end of May, the BC Baseball team is preparing for Super Regionals and the Championships! The team hopes to compete for a title from May 16 to 18 and May 22 to 26. Their upcoming game will be hosted at Lower Columbia College and a second location, which is currently undecided.

The Bellevue College community continues to be proud of its athletic feats, forging better futures for many students with the hopes that they will continue to be all stars even beyond campus titles.