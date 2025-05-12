‘Superfine’: Dandyism and Black Identity at the 2025 Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala was unlike any other in its 77-year history. With the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, it marked the first time in over two decades that the event focused exclusively on menswear. Beyond a celebration of suits, the night attributed the legacy of Black dandyism; An aesthetic centered on a self-determined fashion sense, with an emphasis on elegance and precision.

Image by Arturo Holmes | Getty Images

Co-chaired by (in order from left to right) actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, singer and designer Pharrell Williams and longtime Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour – with LeBron James serving as honorary chair – the 2025 gala brought class and culture to the red carpet.

Domingo wore a deep blue ensemble by Valentino, dedicated to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley. His jewel-toned cape with its strong, rounded shoulders was reminiscent of Talley’s iconic presence at past Met Galas. In an interview with E! News, Domingo also emphasized his desire to honor the Black church, designing his look around “the way we fashion ourselves with spirituality.”

Hamilton, continuing his commitment to representation, has owned a Met Gala table since 2021, with the purpose of spotlighting emerging Black designers. “This year, my intention was to uplift and be surrounded by some of the Black women whose brilliance moves me,” he said in his Instagram post dedicated to this year’s Gala.

Among Hamilton’s guests this year were Lauryn Hill, Regina King, and Jordan Casteel. Hamilton wore a look by Grace Wales Bonner, blending British tailoring with African heritage. His sash was lined with cowrie shells, a traditional talisman in African culture, and his cufflinks were shaped like the Whirligig African Daisy.

Doechii stunned in Louis Vuitton under Pharrell’s direction. The style was inspired by the character Julius Soubise – a freedman and style icon from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Keke Palmer appeared in Vera Wang, channeling Dorothy Dandridge, the first African-American film star to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

As Anna Wintour reflected, “[Men’s fashion] has become so much more imaginative and creative and risk taking and fearless. And fun!”

There was also a heartfelt highlight during the evening: Stevie Wonder, the 2025 surprise performer alongside Usher, a Met-Gala first-timer, closed with a powerful message: “We have to commit ourselves… Black people all over the world, bring us together… with what is needed most–love.” This year’s gala served as a reminder not only of fashion’s historical and cultural influences, but also of the timelessness of unity and compassion.