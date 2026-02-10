The 2026 Winter Olympics have begun in Italy last Friday, Feb. 6 until Sunday, Feb. 22. The urban events will be held in Milan and the mountain events in Cortina d’Ampezzo. It will be a geographically expansive Olympics, with events across multiple Italian venues. This is the first Olympic Games in history to be officially co-hosted by two cities. The host cities have invested heavily in infrastructure and security to ensure a smooth and memorable event.

More than 2,500 athletes from over 90 countries are expected to compete. The Games will have the highest percentage of women’s participation in Winter Olympic history, touting 53% of all medal events. These games will feature 116 medal events in 16 disciplines.

There are a few Washingtonians who will be competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. First, Eunice Lee, a Bellevue native and Newport High School graduate, became the youngest speed skater named to the U.S. speedskating team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Additionally, Cooper McLeod is a long-track skater who is competing in the 1,000-meter and 500-meter races. McLeod grew up in Kirkland and was 8 years old when he began skating. This will be his very first Olympic Games.

This year, the political climate surrounding these Olympics will be heavy. Due to ongoing geopolitical frictions stemming from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has maintained sanctions that affect participation by Russian and Belarusian competitors. While neither country’s teams will be allowed to compete under their national flags, a limited number of athletes from Russia and Belarus may participate only as “neutral” or independent athletes. They can compete if they meet strict eligibility criteria and have no public support for the war. National flags and symbols from these countries are banned at the Olympic venues. The Milan Cortina Games aim to encompass the Olympic spirit of unity and peace and do not condone war.

The Winter Olympics have always been a powerful celebration of athletic achievement and international unity. With record-breaking women’s participation, thousands of competitors from around the world and local Washington athletes representing their communities, the 2026 games promise moments of passion, inspiration and resilience. As Italy welcomes spectators and athletes alike, Milan Cortina 2026 stands as a reminder that even amid global challenges, the love of sport continues to bring people together.