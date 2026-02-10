On Sunday, Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, singing some of his most popular songs in a colorful performance. He sang his biggest hits from his Grammy winning album of the year, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” including songs like “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “DtMF” The stage itself was vibrant, filled with energetic background dancers and decorations representing Puerto Rican culture.

One of the biggest moments of the performance was when Bad Bunny was seen giving his Grammy award to a little boy who was watching his acceptance speech. Although viewers have speculated that the boy was Liam Ramos, a child who was recently detained by ICE, it has been confirmed that it was actually a child actor, perhaps meant to represent young Bad Bunny and show how he is now bringing Puerto Rican culture into mainstream media.

The performance was a continuation of Bad Bunny’s message at the Grammy’s— that the only thing more powerful than hate is love. The quote was in the background at the end of his Super Bowl performance, where flags from North American territories, as well as South American states were shown as he performed and said “God bless America”, redefining what many people may believe is to be “American”.

He also brought out two surprise guests whom he has previously worked with. Lady Gaga sang a Latin version of her hit song “Die With A Smile”, which combined one of the biggest songs of the year with Latin American culture. Ricky Martin also appeared to sing a verse of “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii”, one of Bad Bunny’s tracks.

The performance was overall a celebration with some of Bad Bunny’s biggest hits, which was only made better by the final Seahawks win!