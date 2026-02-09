The 2025-26 season has been extraordinary for the Seattle Seahawks history, with the Superbowl further cementing this year in the Seattle-based team’s history. The Seahawks pulled it out this year, reclaiming their victory against the New England Patriots from the loss they faced in 2015. As the team celebrates in Santa Clara, fireworks and clanking beer bottles could be heard all across Seattle on Sunday night.

In the first quarter, the reputable Seahawks defense showed up. With defensive tackle Jarran Reed dominating over Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his offensive line during the first minutes of the game, and even rookie defensive end Rylie Mills getting in a ten-yard sack, the Seahawks established that their defense was going to be a significant obstacle.

While most of the Seahawks’ points were from field goals, two touchdowns were made: the first in the third quarter by tight end AJ Barner, and the second by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the fourth quarter. Running back and game MVP Kenneth Walker III made numerous attempts at scoring downs throughout both halves, ultimately pacing a total of 161 yards. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers also set a Superbowl record with five field goal kicks. This tops Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s record of 198 points, earned throughout the 2006 season, as Myers now has a total of 206 points after tonight’s game.

Right after defeating the Los Angeles Rams and earning their title as NFC Champions, sports commentators quickly made predictions about this infamous rematch. While many professionals claimed the teams were evenly matched in 2015, the Patriots were favored over the Seahawks. Although this year the Seahawks were a surefire bet. Out of 24 NFL analysts, 21 predicted a Seahawks win, while only 3 predicted Patriots win. Many cite Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s impenetrable defense being too much for Drake Maye to handle. Others highlight the play dubbed ‘The Seattle Connection’ between quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba; if the Patriots allowed these two to execute the play, analysts predict, the Seahawks would have definitely dominated the score.

This year’s Superbowl was truly a delight. Accompanied by a spectacular halftime performance by Bad Bunny, the Seahawks brought home a win for the city that will be remembered for years.