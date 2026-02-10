BC Club Spotlight: Japanese Cultural Exchange Club

In the western world, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know the color of matcha, the taste of sushi or anime’s highly stylized features. However, there is still much left to be discovered about Japan that can serve as not only entertainment, but a way of life, regardless of language or location. Philosophies like “ikigai”—the art of finding joy in life—or “wabi-sabi”— a worldview centered on the acceptance of imperfection—would be helpful, especially for students all around the world who are often stressed about appearances, grades and overall success.

Tucked away in the Allied Health Sciences classroom, the Japanese Cultural Exchange Club, or JCEC, has been a key community organization for many years, exploring cultural values like those mentioned above, along with modern-day Japanese ideologies. Every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the club meets to share culture through food, games and presentations, steadily gaining members and staying popular for those “in the know” about its merits.

Most recently, JCEC’s event on Feb. 4 was the celebration of Setsubun: a traditional Japanese holiday to banish evil and misfortune between winter and spring. Throughout the celebration, participants ate Ehoumaki—a long sushi roll—and played a traditional bean throwing game while learning about the Japanese tradition often left unmentioned in Western media and culture.

Since 2016, the club’s annual Japan Week has become a major event on campus: every year, thousands of people gather on Bellevue College’s campus to partake in food, history and art. Last year’s event highlights included lessons on Japanese-American history and traditional Japanese comedy. Additionally, the club helped participants explore their creative side through calligraphy workshops, flea markets, flower arranging and more. Its impact on both the campus and local Bellevue community is clear: the event has been a long-awaited opportunity for celebration and connection each year.

The event has been a schoolwide volunteer opportunity as well, providing students with volunteer hours as well as a memorable experience hard to get anywhere else. Andy Kawahara, a member of JCEC, stated that “volunteering at Japan Week has definitely been a favorite club memory.” As a club officer, he works hard to plan club events and bring them to fruition with his teammates.

For those hesitant to join due to a lack of Japanese heritage, Kawahara reassured that “a majority of our club officers are not of Japanese descent.” “As long as you have a passion for celebrating the past and the present of Japan, then you are welcome.”