What to Know About NATO During the Greenland Crisis

With the Trump administration’s recent efforts to acquire Greenland, Americans on every part of the political spectrum have voiced intense opinions, calling the White House’s actions anywhere between patriotic and imperialistic. In any case, why is Greenland of specific interest, and why is it so volatile?

. . .

Throughout January of 2026, President Trump engaged in intense negotiations on all fronts, including those concerning Greenland.

Previously, the president made multiple warnings to European nations in opposition to his calls to acquire Greenland, namely threatening 10% tariffs on goods exported from NATO member nations, including the UK, Germany, France and Denmark.

In addition, concerns of whether America was planning to forcibly take Greenland were left unanswered for weeks.

However, on Jan. 21, 2026, President Trump announced he would rule out the use of American military forces, stating at the World Economic Forum, “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Additionally, the president backed off on his aforementioned tariff threats in a major de-escalation of the ongoing conflict.

. . .

Politically, the Greenland conflict has shaken the roots of the longstanding and vital military alliance known as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO.

Founded in 1949, NATO sought to counter the expansion of the Soviet Union and communist interests in Europe. At the alliance’s core lies the Washington Treaty, which cites that “an armed attack against one or more of [NATO’s member nations] in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.”

Over the past several decades, the members of NATO have worked in coordination to meet common goals. In response to the 9/11 attacks of 2001, both America’s and Europe’s militaries commenced operations in the Middle East to eliminate terrorist organizations, such as Al Qaeda.

More recently, NATO member nations have collaborated to repel Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Though Ukraine itself isn’t a member of NATO, the organization’s members have worked in unison to aid the besieged nation and condemn Russia’s attempts at expansion.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a founding member of NATO. With the recent threats to their sovereignty, Greenlanders have had to consider the possibility of an American invasion.

If such were to occur, the alliance binding NATO would be crippled as the treaty’s most influential nation would turn against its allies. In addition, NATO’s European members would be required to retaliate against the United States under the Washington Treaty.

Playing a significant role as a bastion for Western values and democracy, the preservation of NATO is a matter of great interest to Americans. While this rationale may sway the opinions of many, others in favor of Greenland’s annexation are also weighing the strategic value the island holds.

. . .

The Arctic has, in recent decades, opened itself as a new frontier for global politics. From shipping routes to naval activity, the North Pole has become a crucial component of American foreign policy.

Currently, there exist two exclusive trade routes along the North Pole. The Northeast route runs along Russia’s northern coast and is used primarily by Russian vessels. In contrast, the Northwest route runs along Canada and Alaska’s northern coasts.

Both routes provide unprecedented shipping speeds, cutting global rates by as much as 10-15 days when compared to more popular routes, such as the Panama and Suez canals. As northern floes continue to melt over time, new Arctic shipping routes will only become more available.

Residing in the Arctic, Greenland is largely uninhabited by its approximately 50,000 residents. As a result, the island territory has continued to harbor valuable ore deposits along its shores and deep inland.

The prospect of greater shipping power, as well as an expansion in the mining industry, are both favorable goals that America’s policymakers would hope to achieve. Besides these points, however, Trump’s campaign to annex Greenland has highlighted a third key issue America must address: naval power.

Currently, America’s only prominent presence in the Arctic lies in the state of Alaska, monitoring the Bering Sea and the northern Pacific. Aside from the Pituffik Space Base located in Greenland, America remains vulnerable in the northern Atlantic to this day.

. . .

Seizing some form of control over Greenland, or at least a local region in the Arctic, remains a key goal for America’s national defense. From the race to dominate northern global trade, to accessing Greenland’s mineral deposits, to establishing a greater naval presence in the Arctic, President Trump’s initiative to expand upwards holds large precedence.

Discussing the pros of northern expansion with the cons of betraying allied nations, it can be both easy and difficult to understand the warring sides of the Greenland debate.

As President Trump continues negotiations in an effort to back down on previously made threats, however, Americans can hope to see a semi-return to normalcy in the Atlantic conflict.