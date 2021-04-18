Running Start Students Can Now Receive Cares Act Funds

Late last week, Bellevue College announced an amendment to the distribution of emergency relief funds to students. Prior to Spring 2021, students enrolled in Running Start or other high school in-college programs were ineligible for the relief fund for higher education. That has now changed and beginning in Spring 2021, students in the high school in-college programs will be able to apply for these funds. According to the college website, these funds can be upwards of $800 for students enrolled full-time at the college.

In order to receive these funds, students will have to fill out a FAFSA form providing their financial information to be categorized on a scale of most to least in need of the aid. According to the BC financial aid office, funds will be distributed in the order of whoever is determined to have the most financial need. Eligible candidates for CARES funds must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who demonstrate need for the relief. For students who are not U.S. citizens or Green Card holders, the college is also offering an alternative relief award to students through Washington state funds. The only difference in this application process is that these students have to fill out a WAFSA form instead (the Washington state equivalent of FAFSA). The award application period will begin sometime in April when the Running Start counselors email eligible students the necessary forms they will need to complete.