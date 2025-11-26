Say Hello To Romance! Did “The Art of Loving” Begin A New Trend of Wholesome Loving?

Olivia Dean’s new album “The Art of Loving” feels like a breath of fresh air in a world where modern dating often looks more like a highlight reel than real life. Instead of leaning into relationships full of detachment and noncommitment, she writes and sings about showing up, honesty in romance, and kindness.

In her song “So Easy to Fall in Love,” with lyrics like “There’s no need to hide if you’re into me … Cause I’m into you quite intimately,” Dean sings about how communication matters and that vulnerability isn’t a weakness. In a cultural and dating atmosphere where people often treat others as disposable or interchangeable, she offers an alternative where love is deliberate and not a game.

That idea also comes through in lines like “Who would do that to a friend, let alone the one you love?”— a lyric from her moving track “Let Alone the One You Love.” She reminds her listeners that real love is rooted in respect and care, rather than ghosting and replaceability. Her approach challenges modern norms. Too often, dating is framed as temporary, transactional or even disposable. But in this album, Dean calls back to something more timeless: the art of falling in love in a way that actually lasts, instead of burning out fast.

At the same time, “The Art of Loving” isn’t just about romantic love— self-love is its foundation. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dean opened up about how she has had to work on loving herself: therapy, self-reflection and realizing that she’s the person she’ll always live with. With lyrics like “I’ll be my own pair of safe hands” from “Baby Steps,” she shares how self-care and respect are just as important as romantic love.

Musically, the album leans nostalgic and soulful—categorized into the genres soft jazz, warm pop and R&B, matching the emotional maturity of her lyrics. She uses her retro-sounding and sentimental sound to create a feeling that feels timeless.

Critics are noticing. The Independent praised her for “de-complicating and de-escalating romance,” noting how she rejects performative norms in her songs and leans into loving with kindness instead. In an era where dating apps and hook-up culture have become a greater norm, she brings back a trend of healthy loving.

Even if Olivia Dean isn’t single-handedly changing how everyone dates, “The Art of Loving” serves as a comforting and gentle reminder to slow down, be honest and be vulnerable in your relationships with others and yourself. Love isn’t perfect, but with songs like “Man I Need,” Dean captures the natural and beautiful ways humans reach for connection.