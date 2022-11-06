Seahawks’ Winning Ways Continue in Victory Over Giants

In Week 8 of the 2022-23 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks won their match. This is the fifth time we have been able to say this all year, which harkens back to the beginning of the year when five wins was considered to be this team’s ceiling. They have now reached that mark in their first eight games, giving them sole possession of first place in their division with a 5-3 record. Talking heads are starting to notice, too, ranking the Seahawks within the top three teams of their own conference. They proved that they are deserving of this praise with yet another statement win over the 6-1 New York Giants.

Geno Smith had another great night, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. As has become the norm, the ball was spread around to a number of targets, leaving nobody to come away with a truly fascinating game. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf led the team in receiving yards with 118 between the two, as well as both passing touchdowns. Tailback Kenneth Walker III was stifled for most of the game but saved his game score with a 16-yard touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. Of course, kicker Jason Myers had himself yet another perfect game, making all three of his extra points and both of his field goals.

This Seattle team is no fluke, and it’s time to truly embrace it. The defense has improved tremendously from a terrible squad in the first two weeks to one of the best in the NFL. They stifled superstar tailback Saquon Barkley this last week in a string of games where they found ways to shut down their opposition’s best players. Walker and Tariq Woolen are both under consideration for rookies of the year. Smith has legitimately put himself into the MVP conversation and could end up receiving an MVP vote this year, something Russell Wilson never did.

As it stands, Smith remains the standout story in the NFL this year. His completion percentage has been among the best all season, but it’s not a situation where he’s simply dropping short passes in his receivers’ hands. He is making throws of all angles and distances and they are oftentimes the perfect throw. He is mechanically sound and has the football IQ to match. The Seahawks should, at this point, be legitimately considering him as their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Their success isn’t guaranteed, though. Their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, took the trade deadline to add a superstar tailback in Christian McCaffrey and should be able to make a run for the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and show no signs of slowing down. The Dallas Cowboys have an absolutely elite defense and an offense that won’t lose low-scoring games. Outside of those three, it’s hard to argue that any other team in the conference is better than the Seahawks. They have shown an astounding consistency on offense and an impressive amount of young talent on defense. Even if this isn’t the year for a playoff run, it’s hard to see this team as anything other than contenders going forward.

Next up is a rematch in Phoenix against the Arizona Cardinals, whom the Seahawks beat 19-9 back in Week 6.