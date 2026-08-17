Seattle’s Newest Local Celebrity is a Raccoon

Jimothy the raccoon has recently gained attention on social media when Seattle residents shared photos, videos, and updates about his appearances around the city. Jimothy is believed to have short spine syndrome, which is a birth defect that compresses his torso, shortens his neck, and gives him his signature round, compact appearance. Like many animals that become internet famous, Jimothy has developed an online personality. People refer to him by name, follow his whereabouts, and now he makes cameos at local sporting events.

The attachment is funny but also says something about the relationship people have with urban wildlife.

Raccoons are especially well suited for city life, as they are highly adaptable and have learned to take advantage of the food and shelter that humans provide. In a city like Seattle, where neighborhoods are mixed with parks, green spaces, and waterways, encounters between people and wildlife are very common.

The attention that social media can give an animal can have a downside. Wild animals that become popular online can attract people hoping to see, photograph, or even feed them. While Jimothy’s popularity may make people feel more connected to Seattle’s wildlife, it is still important to remember that he is a wild raccoon rather than a pet or mascot. Feeding or approaching wildlife can make animals more comfortable around humans and potentially put both people and animals at risk.

Still, Jimothy’s popularity shows how wildlife can create a sense of community in a large city, and for a moment, thousands of strangers can all look forward to seeing such a characteristic raccoon appear on their feed.