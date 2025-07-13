The Best Playgrounds for Adults in the Eastside

In a previous article, “Should College Students Get Recess?”, I talked about the importance of play and leisure for college students, signifying that college students are as deserving of recess as younger children. Unfortunately, playgrounds and parks tend to be inaccessible for adults for a variety of reasons. Often, play equipment is constructed with children in mind, so it can be hard for a grown-up to play comfortably. Despite accessibility barriers that adults face when it comes to playing, there are still some amazing parks and playgrounds in the Eastside that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.

(Robinswood Park, Calisthenics and Swingset. Image by Doris Kelly)

Robinswood Park is one of the best recreation areas for adults. Not only is it a 4-minute drive from Bellevue College, making it an excellent option for BC students, but it also features multiple play areas and an outdoor calisthenics gym. Robinswood has everything you could ask for in a park; grassy lawns to lounge on, hiking trails, a pond and rentable sports fields. Some playground equipment, like the slide, is certainly inaccessible for larger adults, but the swings are adequately high off the ground and wide enough to sit comfortably in. In addition to offering a wide array of activities for everyone, Robinswood Park is definitely a top choice due to its extensive shade tree coverage in both the playground and park areas.

(Killarney Glen Swingset. Image by AJ Kapur)

This park does not have as spacious a playground as Robinswood, but it has many other fun features, including a basketball court, tennis court and lovely hiking trails to meander through. Unlike Robinswood and Bellevue Downtown, this park is located in a residential area, lending to its calm environment. It is also relatively unpopular, so it’s a good choice for peace and quiet. The playground equipment was recently updated and now features more items for adults to climb and engage in calisthenics. The swing set at this playground is a little uncomfortable for those with wider hips, but the beautiful forest view makes up for this minor inconvenience.

(Bellevue Downtown Play Structure. Image by Scott Bayer)

Bellevue Downtown Park is another excellent choice located close to the BC campus; however, it takes its spot further down the list due to a lack of proper shading in the playground area. While the Inspiration Playground at Bellevue Downtown Park features one of the best swing sets in the Eastside park ecosystem, this playground can get rather hot during the summer, making the equipment uncomfortable to use. This playground is best visited during the cooler parts of the morning or after 5 p.m. on hot summer days. When you’re done playing on the saucer swing set, walking around the park and observing the resident mallards, some other fun things to do in the area are lounging on the lush grass lawn and getting ice cream from Molly Moon’s.

(Sammamish Swingset. Image by Kate Missine)

This playground would be higher up on the list, if not for the unshaded play area and broken zip line. The saucer swing set at Lake Sammamish State Park is comfortable for adults and swings beautifully. The view of Lake Sammamish while swinging is a delight, and it is the perfect place to watch a sunset on the lake. There is also a gorgeous grass lawn to lounge on, and the playground’s location makes it an excellent spot for birdwatching. A keen eye might catch a bald eagle or red-tailed hawk soaring through the evening sky. In addition to a wonderful swing set, this playground also features a fun geodesic dome for climbing and nearby hiking trails to further explore Lake Sammamish. While the playground itself is not as good as some others on this list, its proximity to Lake Sammamish makes it a great place to paddleboard or kayak.

Playtime is as important for adults as it is for children. It encourages creative thinking, keeps our bodies nimble, and above all, provides stress relief. I hope that you find as great joy as I do in these outdoor recreation areas!