Bellevue Arts Fair Returns for July!

Head to Bellevue Square to check out the Bellevue Arts Fair from July 25 to 27. The fair features live music, food trucks and, of course, plenty of art!

This year, over 350 artists with work spanning across 20 different mediums will sell their works. From ten types of jewelry to pottery to printmaking, the fair will be full of vibrant art from local artists!

History of the Fair:

Since its opening in 1947, the Bellevue Arts Fair has long been a key event celebrating the local culture and art of the city. It also led to the creation of the beloved Bellevue Arts Museum, which was founded in 1975 by volunteers from the fair!

Music:

The fair also offers an after-hours concert experience on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s concert includes the innovative jazz band, M.E.C.A Collective, on the rooftop of the Bellevue Arts Museum. Saturday features the Latin jazz band, Todos Jazz and a live salsa instructor who will give dance lessons.

Tickets can be bought at www.bellevueartsfair.com/afterhours. Purchased tickets include two complimentary glasses of wine for anyone 21 and over.

Location and Parking:

The event address is 106th Avenue NE and NE 6th Street, Bellevue Arts Museum. Event hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Parking can be found at the South Bellevue Park and Ride or the Bellevue Collection. Public transportation can always an option as well!

Check out local art, live music, and enjoy some delicious food at the Bellevue Arts Fair! Whether with friends, family, or just by yourself, you’ll definitely enjoy visiting the fair that showcases Bellevue’s culture!