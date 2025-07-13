The Skinny on Sunscreen

What if a new, revolutionary product hit the shelves, touting its ability to reverse aging effects, prevent skin cancers, and moisturize? Would you believe it? But, would you believe that this product already exists? It is called sunscreen. You may have heard it a million times:

“Remember to put on sunscreen!”

“Use SPF, to protect!”

“Reapply or die!”

Isn’t sunshine good for your skin? Why do our elders harp on us about this? UV radiation is why.

UV radiation is a threat to all complexions. According to the National Cancer Institute, UV radiation comes from invisible beams of energy our sun produces that, over time, can cause serious skin damage, premature aging effects, melanoma and other types of skin cancers.

The sun’s UV rays are harmful even on a cloudy day. It is not just about outside temperatures. Look for the UV index on any weather app to determine the UV highs and lows for the day and stay prepared. The UV Index Scale goes from 1- 11. The EPA suggests sunscreen protection for a UV Index of 3 or higher.

One may think that having a darker complexion prevents them from getting melanoma or other skin cancers from UV radiation. Alas, UV rays don’t discriminate. All individuals, regardless of complexion, are at risk. In fact, late-stage melanoma is more prevalent among minorities and is often more fatal.

Melanoma is responsible for the most skin cancer deaths and is the fifth most common cancer in humans. Is this preventable? According to the FDA, regular use of sunscreen under the age of 18 can reduce skin cancer risks by 50 to 80 percent.

Sunscreen is water resistant, easy to apply as a spray, and lasts up to 80 minutes. There are many brand options, but the Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or more can protect our skin from the sun’s radiation.

Everyone can benefit from wearing sunscreen. It can mediate short-term overexposure effects, like sunburn, and it can also help prevent long-term problems from UV radiation, like cancer.