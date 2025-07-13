The Effects of Higher Gas Tax on College Students

Since July 1, gas prices have been climbing in Washington. According to the Washington State Standard, gas taxes will be 6 cents per gallon higher. Inflation has caused an increase in construction costs and a smaller amount of generated predicted revenue, since more people are buying electric cars.

This still isn’t the end, as according to Everett Post, “Starting July 1, 2026, it will rise each year by 2% to account for inflation.” This is part of a big financial deal which is expected to generate 1.4 billion dollars for the state over 6 years.

However, there are many Washingtonians that complain about the increased price, many of whom are students. One student from the University of Washington said, “I commute to UW a few times a week, and it hurts my wallet already. With this higher gas price and tuition to pay for, I’m worried about what I’m going to do in the future.” He later expressed that he will try to look for other alternatives to commuting to UW, such as taking the bus.

Many share the same sentiment as people are continuing to lament the increasingly high cost of living in Washington. Whatever the case may be, the prices of gas will only continue to rise, so it is important that the people of Washington stay aware and make sure they know how much gas they are using.