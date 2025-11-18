The Climate Disaster’s Tipping Point: Are Our Reefs at the Point of No Return?

The Global Tipping Points Report 2025, released by the University of Exeter and international partners including the Stockholm Resilience Centre, revealed that the Earth has reached its first major climate tipping point. Coral reefs are predicted to face irreversible damage to the point where they would not remain on any meaningful scale. According to the report, if we are to preserve reefs on any meaningful scale, global warming must be reversed to below 1.2 degrees Celsius as quickly as possible.

Scientists state that while some reefs might survive in smaller numbers, the current warming level of approximately 1.4 degrees Celsius has pushed the majority of warm-water corals beyond their ability to cope. The current warming level has already surpassed the threshold for widespread damage to warm-water coral reefs. If warming continues unchecked, scientists predict that up to 99% of coral reefs could be lost with just 2 degrees Celsius of warming.

Members of the Seattle Aquarium were asked to comment about this recent development. Joey Ruggiero-Diehl, the aquarium’s Youth Engagement Specialist, explained that, “Coral reefs are responsible for 25 percent of marine life despite only accounting for one percent of the ocean floor. This makes it all the more important that we protect coral reefs.” He went on to say, “it only requires a 1 degree rise in temperature to cause coral die-offs, and just last month, scientists reported that current coral reef die-offs indicate the Earth reaching its first tipping point. Without coral reefs, there will be many cascading effects on the global marine ecosystem, not to mention a lack of protection and livelihood for coastal communities.”

Furthermore, Sequoia Wells, a Youth Ocean Advocate at the Seattle Aquarium, when asked about how she feels about coral reefs, said that “When people think about coral reefs, what often comes to mind are a vast variety of striking colors, including many textures and sizes. But what people don’t often see are the systems in place beyond those visuals and that strength contributing to their beauty and capacity for life.”

Ruggiero-Diehl further talked about how we can help mitigate climate change: “The primary contributor towards coral reef die-offs is fossil fuel emissions in the forms of coal, oil and gas. If we are to move towards a sustainable future, I believe that it is our responsibility to hold large corporations accountable for the fossil fuels they produce by putting political pressure on them.” He continued on about small-scale action as well. “This can start small and can take the form of many different actions, including community organizing, participating in Lobby Day as a Youth Ocean Advocate and talking to your representatives, going to town halls, volunteering at a place like the aquarium, restoration work like tree plantings, talking to your family, friends, neighbors and even strangers about these issues and overall educating the public. We have so much more influence working together than we do alone, and that collective power should be capitalized on.”

Wells gave a personalized perspective on fossil fuels: “Personally, I know I benefit from the use of fossil fuels for power and energy used to make the products I buy. But personally and morally, I know it’s correct to stand by the rights of minorities and communities who are being persecuted.” She went on to explain how fossil fuel harvesting harms many Indigenous communities, the land and the environment.

Wells then explained how carbon affects the chemical makeup of the ocean, making the formation of calcium carbonate, which is what corals, shells and pearls are made of, affecting a wide variety of ocean life.

The loss of coral reefs will have severe consequences, as they are vital habitats for marine species and support the livelihoods of millions of people through fishing and tourism, in addition to providing coastal protection from storms. Scientists emphasize that to avoid other critical tipping points, such as those affecting ice sheets and rainforests, immediate and decisive action is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable future.