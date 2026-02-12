The End of Amazon Fresh

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, shoppers heading to the three Amazon Fresh convenience stores in the Seattle area were met with locked doors and a notice informing them that the chain would close all 72 Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores nationwide on Feb. 1. Amazon Fresh was Amazon’s newest venture in the grocery shopping world and was designed to blend the traditional shopping experience with high-tech features such as the Amazon Dash Cart app, which allowed customers to skip checkout lines and simply walk out of the store.

Amazon stated the reason for the closures was that they “hadn’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience,” and that the current stores didn’t have “the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion.” In light of the closures, Amazon plans to open more Whole Foods Markets, which it acquired in 2017 for nearly $14 billion, and which have thus far been a successful move for Amazon into the physical grocery space.

A day after announcing the store closures, Amazon said it would lay off 16,000 employees. In their announcement, Amazon’s Human Resources executive Beth Galetti stated that the company made the move in hopes of “reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy.” The layoffs will affect nearly 2,200 Washingtonians and will take effect in late April. This comes relatively recently, after the October 2025 announcement of another 14,000 layoffs, bringing the total to the largest workforce cut in company history.

It’s not just Amazon that’s reorganizing, companies such as Expedia, T-Mobile and Zillow have also made layoffs. While the layoffs are incredibly unfortunate for everyone affected, large-scale reorganizations of this sort are to be expected in the early months of a new year, right after the fourth quarter of the previous business year has ended, and business analysts have determined the ideal path for the company.

The company maintains that more than 100 new Whole Foods Market locations are on the way and that its “Just Walk Out” technology will continue to expand. As Amazon reshapes its grocery strategy, the long-term impact on employees, shoppers and local communities is still unfolding.