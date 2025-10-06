The End of Late Night Shows: First Colbert, and now Kimmel

The recent cancellation and reinstatement of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has sparked nationwide controversy over the limits of free speech and government influence as voices continue to clash following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Thousands were shocked when news of Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation on Sept. 18, 2025, made headlines following controversy over remarks made on his show.

On his Sept. 15 episode, Kimmel remarked on the political debate surrounding the recent death of Charlie Kirk, arguing that MAGA Republicans were “desperately trying to characterize this [shooter] who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them”.

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing commentator and activist, drew international fame for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit political organization, as well as frequently debating America’s youth on college campuses across America, where his statements on sensitive topics would draw divided reactions.

The comment would draw general Republican backlash, as later details of the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, would reveal him to be of left-leaning disposition and in a relationship with his transgender roommate.

The most vocal of these critics was Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, arguing that broadcasting groups, including Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc., were “running the possibility of fines or licensed revocation from the FCC”.

Following the overwhelming public and government backlash, ABC would announce the “indefinite suspension” of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Since his suspension, countless Democrats have lambasted the Trump administration for its apparent campaign against First Amendment rights with the cancellation of Kimmel.

Among these voices was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who spoke with Politico on Brendan Carr’s overstep in power, remarking, “I can’t think of a greater threat to free speech than Carr in many, many years.”

Former president Barack Obama shared this sentiment on X, stating, “the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.”

Bellevue College’s political science professor Clifford Cawthon shared his own disdain for the cancellation of Kimmel and like-minded individuals, viewing it as an affront to free speech and debate. In an interview with The Watchdog, Cawthon argued, “We need spaces for truth more now than ever, and we need to be able to talk to one another. We need to stop using sound bites and start using discourse.”

Perhaps more shockingly, though, are the resounding conservative voices speaking against the Trump administration as well in a rare instance of bipartisan blowback.

Ben Shapiro, a renowned conservative voice and co-founder of the popular Daily Wire company, made his unwavering stance clear against government censorship, saying, “I shed no tears for Jimmy Kimmel. With that said, the FCC should not be in the business of telling local affiliates what they should and should not broadcast. Will Republicans, will Democrats, will anyone support that?”

Likewise, fellow Republican commentator Candace Owens chastised the FCC and Trump administration, stating, “If you’re on the right and you cheered this on, do you understand we never ever ever should be applauding federal action when it comes to speech?”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an outspoken ally of the president, raised his own concerns on his podcast, arguing that, “[The government] will silence us. They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly.”

Many prominent voices, however, have also supported the cancellation of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located”, stated Andrew Alford, broadcasting chief of Nexstar Media Group, the leading national television broadcast company.

President Trump himself would post on Truth Social to celebrate the news and even encourage further cancellations, writing, “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! — President DJT”.

The suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” comes exactly two months after the July 18 announcement that CBS had similarly decided to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

At the time, CBS released a statement on Colbert’s cancellation, stating that it was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night”.

Despite the company’s insistence, many called into question the potential for political motivation in the decision, with Colbert himself arguing, “How could [the cancellation] purely be a financial decision if The Late Show is number one in ratings?” on his show following the announcement.

On Sept. 22, Disney announced that Kimmel would return to his show following negotiations, though the Sinclair and Nexstar broadcasting corporations maintained their renunciation of the program and have continued preempting the show’s return to approximately 23% of American households in lieu of Carr’s threats.

Despite the ongoing censorship, Kimmel’s return to late-night drew in a staggering 6.26 million viewers, with the episode garnering upwards of 21 million views on YouTube as the channel reached 20 million subscribers.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed the controversy surrounding his show, clarifying that “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man”, as well as stating that those who felt offended by his comments had every right to do so.