Travel Tips: Staying in Hotels vs Airbnbs

As the traveling season approaches, many people don’t know exactly what to do or where to go. On top of all that, finding accommodations that will fit their needs can be a challenge. Travelers want to stay within their pricing limits, and also find a place that gives them good access to the town or area they are visiting.

With the rise of Airbnb, people are now able to stay in private homes and either rent out multiple rooms, or the entire property, for a specific time. Some listings are part of a housing network and company, while others are held by private owners. To help with deciding on the best place to stay, here are some of the main differences between Airbnb listings and hotels.

When travelers rent out a home or private room through Airbnb, they will have to do their own chores. Luckily, most Airbnbs have a dishwasher, laundry machine, and other appliances that will allow guests to clean up after themselves. There are even some Airbnbs that are pet friendly, which can allow for pet parents to not have to spend money on a kennel.

On the other hand, these houses might not always be within the realm of a city or place that is quick to drive to. Airbnbs could be located anywhere, which means they might not always be close to a town. But travelers should choose what environment accommodates their trip best.

Contrary to this, hotels provide free housekeeping, but do not have immediate appliances like laundry available within the room. Hotels can also feel smaller than an Airbnb (which can sometimes be entire houses), so it might not be the best choice when bringing a large group of people to share a room.

The major benefit of hotels is that they often come with resorts, pools, and restaurants attached nearby or even as part of the hotel itself. This can make for easy mealtimes and relaxation hours, where a family does not need to travel very far to access their leisurely needs.

Pricing for booking hotels vs Airbnbs can be around the same cost, but each residence can be more expensive based on structure, room service, and length of stay. The cost for each place can also increase depending on the location and popularity of the residence. For example, a hotel in a large city might be more expensive than one in a rural area.

Privacy and safety are a real concern when it comes to staying somewhere. There are a lot of fears travelers may have over room break-ins or becoming ill while on a trip. Hotels usually tend to be safer from break-ins, because they have multiple locks on the door. Airbnbs, on the other hand, are more at risk because they have many access points. Getting sick on a trip during the pandemic can be an issue at hand, too. Because Airbnbs are private residences, there will be less social interaction with strangers than in a hotel. There are also generally fewer check-ins when it comes to booking an Airbnb.

In conclusion, there are many differences between the hotel and Airbnb markets, but it all depends on what kind of vacation people are planning. Airbnbs are more isolated and can accommodate many people, whereas hotels have food and resort services attached but are more crowded. Safety and privacy can be easily addressed and are able to fit your needs, such as preventing break-ins, theft, and more.

Having good accommodations for your own personal vacation needs can make or break a trip, but with the help of this list, feel free to explore different options. Wherever you choose to go, make sure to check out these travel safety tips to benefit your trip.