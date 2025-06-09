Trump Threatens Funding Cuts to Harvard- Supports Redirecting Funds to Trade Schools

Recently, President Trump has made an announcement that has shocked many: in a continuation of his conflict with Harvard, he declared a new shift of federal funding, “I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land” (Truth Social).

Some people seem to question if this is feasible or legal to do. However, in terms of politics, many say this is a very strategic maneuver. Nat Malkus, a deputy director of education policy at the American Enterprise Institute weighs in on this topic saying, “He communicates in a very brief post on Truth Social where his favor lies, and it lies not with the, you know, elite cosmopolitans at Harvard but with everyday Americans” (NBC). Harvard is a private university that doesn’t receive funding directly from federal income taxes. However, the grants that it does receive do come from taxpayers. By implying that elite universities like Harvard are only successful due to the taxes from the common folks, public support can be garnered to support the president’s cause.

Directing funds to trade schools is also an idea that has been welcomed by many. For years, college after high school has been considered the only viable option to get a career. Trade schools have often been shelved in the past and many people didn’t see the advantage of being in trade school. However, trade schools can be very beneficial to a lot of people. Since trade schools “focus on preparing students for certification in specific professions without the general education courses or electives of traditional colleges” (NBC), they can be great career options for someone who wants to have a lower cost of education.

But one of the main issues that people have with trade schools is that many of them are for-profit. According to NBC, “As currently drafted, it would roll back regulations that hold career-training programs accountable if their students don’t earn enough after they graduate and expand Pell Grant use to students at shorter-term and non accredited education programs.” Since many for-profit trade schools have been unsuccessful in the past, many experts wonder if it’s the right decision to do, or if it’s even feasible.

After all, while Harvard creates education for many students, it also focuses on groundbreaking research. Trade schools often don’t have the equipment or the staff to perform the same level of research as Harvard. Jon Fansmith, a senior vice-president of the American Council on Education mentions, “It is both illegal and unrealistic as a proposal, and it’s the sort of thing that a responsible administration shouldn’t be saying… The money that has been awarded to Harvard is awarded because they competitively applied for, and were awarded, scientific research funding, which is what it overwhelmingly is” (CBS News).

President Trump’s declaration to shift funds to trade schools has been controversial and there have been many rapid developments within the past few weeks. It is hard to tell what will happen next, so stay updated with the Watchdog.