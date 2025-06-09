Bellevue College Celebrates Pride Month!

It’s officially June, which means it’s Pride Month! Bellevue College is a school that stands by and respects the LGBTQIA+ communities, which means that there are plenty of Pride Events going on this month.

On June 18, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center is hosting a Pride Fest and Lavender Graduation, where people can celebrate their pride. This will be located in the Theatre and Fountain Courtyards from 11 AM to 2 PM. During this time, there will be plenty of activities for students to participate in and there will also be “free food trucks, a faculty panel, and a drag story hour” (BC LGBTQ+ Resource Center). There will be a keynote speech and drag performance by drag queen Isabella L. Richards at 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Then, at 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, there will be a drag queen story hour with Maya Mem Saab. Find out more by checking out their page.

There are other events going on around Bellevue College supporting the LGBTQ+ community as well. At Edgeworks, an indoor climbing gym located near Bellevue College, they are celebrating their pride in their own way by collaborating with Queer Mountaineers to promote inclusion. On May 31, they walked down to the Bellevue Downtown Park’s Paws & Pride parade and supported the LGTBQ+ community. If a student is interested in climbing, the best time would be on June 17, because at Bellevue there will be $12 day passes, food, and tie-dye stations that will benefit the Queer Mountaineers. Check their page for more information.

There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month, and Bellevue offers many new and exciting events to do so. Celebrate pride in the most fun way possible!