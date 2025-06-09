Cooking in a Nutshell

At the core, cooking isn’t very difficult. With a little bit of experience, time and research, your meals can go from tasting like cardboard to tasting like a dish Gordon Ramsay would be jealous of.

The main reason many college students struggle with cooking is a lack of time. Between studying for classes, attending extracurriculars and socializing with friends, it’s a wonder how a student can have time for themselves, much less cook. However, cooking doesn’t take as long as students assume.

One simple trick that students tend to neglect is the power of the refrigerator. You don’t have to prepare meals and eat them right away. One of the most efficient ways to maintain a healthy diet is to meal-prep, which involves cooking meals for the week ahead. Since you cook all your meals in one batch, it will take less time than individually cooking each meal and is easy to prepare.

When cooking these meals, it’s best to pick what suits you. After all, the best diet is the one that you’ll follow. Ensure to include healthy amounts of protein, vegetables and carbs. Try to switch it up occasionally. Having variety is not only the best way to make food less boring, but it also provides you with a fun opportunity to learn new ways to cook.

When storing food, make sure it is in an airtight container to help keep it fresh. If you plan to microwave meals, ensure that they’re microwave-safe, like Pyrex glassware.

With these tips, I hope that you graduate from the occasional instant noodles and become a chef with a multitude of cooking skills at your disposal. Have a fun time cooking!