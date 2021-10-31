Upcoming General Election on November 2

The Washington General Election is coming up soon on Nov. 2! Ballots were already mailed to registered voters on Oct. 15. Be sure to have them filled out and postmarked before election day, or you can deposit them at any Ballot Drop Box in Washington before 8 p.m. For a list of drop boxes categorized by area, be sure to check out this handy PDF from the Secretary of State. Although this election is not nearly as flashy as a presidential or midterm election, it is still vitally important that you vote! Many important issues are on your ballot including three advisory votes and three judicial positions on the statewide ballot. Make sure that you educate yourself as you vote. If you are curious about a particular candidate or bill, Washington State has provided a wealth of resources for us, including the Official 2021 General Election Voters’ Guide or the Official Online Voters’ Guide.

If you are eligible to vote, but are not a registered voter, not to worry! Although the deadline for registration by mail has passed, you still will be able to register in-person on Nov. 2. For residents of King County, you can head down to the County Election Department, located in Renton (206-296-8683). You can also register online, though the deadline to register to vote online has passed for this election. Bellevue College will also be offering resources for students on election day. On Nov. 2, the cafeteria will be open as a voting center with staff to assist you with almost anything you might need.

Overall, there are many resources available to you to make sure you vote this year. Voting is safe, secure, and plays a vital role in our democracy. Get your vote counted and your voice heard!