Upcoming Networking and Job Fair to be Held at BC

Looking to earn some extra cash or settle post-graduation career plans? Register for the Center for Career Connections’ annual Networking and Job Fair. This event will be held on May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Cafeteria (C115). For the first time since 2019, the job fair will take place as an in-person event, offering the opportunity to get to know potential employers face-to-face.

This year the job fair will be hosting 30 companies, including KCLS Radio, Swedish Health Services and Amazon. The attending companies are looking to hire for full and part-time positions. The Center recommends that attendees make an appointment with a career specialist to review resumes prior to the fair.

The Center for Career Connections offers a number of resources to BC students. Two more workshops will be held during the month of May. Register here to attend a technical interview preparation workshop, which will take place on Tuesday, May 24, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Led by associate directors Chiew Jones and Dr. Katie Bryant, attendees will learn how to prepare themselves for and answer interview questions when applying for a technology position. The last workshop of the month pertains to job offer negotiations. Internship coordinator Kimberly Martin and career specialist Tamara Pinkas, will be teaching attendants the best practices and strategies to navigate negotiations. Registration is now open for this workshop, which will take place on Thursday, May 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Career Center also offers a multitude of career development classes that can be taken for college credit. Academic internship classes can be taken for one and a half credits, and are offered year-round. Resume and Interview Strategies offers itself as a two-credit course, and Social Media for Job Search & Personal Branding can also be taken for two credits. Both two credit classes require weekly meetings. To find out when these career development courses are offered, check out Bellevue College’s quarterly course catalog.

These events, as well as the Center’s staff, are great resources to consult when writing a resume or preparing for a job interview. Be sure to register now for the Networking and Job Fair, and be sure to check out the Student Resources page to learn more about what the Center for Career Connections has to offer.