Watchdog Wellness: Let’s Talk Empowerment

“Empowerment means to be strong in your mind, body and soul.” – Diana Greider

School psychologist Diana Greider, MS, CAGS, NCSP, talked about how she defines empowerment.

“Empowerment means [having the] courage to be your true self and not be[ing] afraid of how others will perceive you. Empowerment means being able to make a choice for yourself and not having [to have] a reason [as to] why you are doing it.”

The Dictionary defines empowerment to be, “The process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one’s life and claiming one’s rights.”

If empowerment leads to confidence, which is something most people want to achieve, how can we learn how to self-empower ourselves?

Greider answered this question by saying, “People can self-empower themselves by embracing self-care. For example, people can focus on a healthy work-life balance, obtaining adequate sleep, eating healthy and exercising. In addition, people can practice visualizing goals they want to achieve and reciting positive words of self-affirmation. People can also self-empower themselves by accepting life experiences, including losses or disappointments, as ‘this is what is happening’ or ‘that is what happened.’”

When people are able to take control of their lives and make decisions based on what they want, empowerment enters the picture.

Greider left us on this note: “Empowerment is important because it allows us to be confident [and] to be our true self in any situation. [It allows us to] live in the moment [while being] free of self-blame and self-doubt.”