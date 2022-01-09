Weekly Reads: Persepolis

“One can forgive but one should never forget.” Marjane Satrapi, “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood”

“Persepolis” is an autobiographical series written about the author’s life during the Islamic revolution. It appears that although there are about four books in the series, only two have been translated into English: “The Story of a Childhood” and “The Story of a Return.” Marjane Satrapi utilizes the style of black and white comics to convey her story of growing up in Iran. From ages 6-14, Satrapi recalls life during a harrowing time in her country. From women being forced to wear veils to mass destruction and killings, Satrapi gives insight into the mind of a child growing up in a dangerous time.

This was a relatively quick read, but an insightful one. I was surprised by the history uncovered and surprised I had never been taught Iran’s history in school. The book brought an awareness that every country has a past that most people never get to learn about. The way Satrapi embellished her memoir using pictures brought a sense of reality. This story, her story, actually occurred and it affected real people and their lives. The history of Iran and Satrapi’s family is intriguing and memorable and deserves to be shared from one generation to the next. Although the past can be forgiven, as Satrapi said, “one should never forget.”